Letters to the Editor: Maybe we should reconsider what paying your ‘fair share’ looks like

To the editor: In his column, Jonah Goldberg commented on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ use of the term “fair share” ( “Zohran Mamdani’s call for warm ‘collectivism’ is dead on arrival,” Jan. 6). Goldberg utilized a statistic to suggest that New York City’s millionaires currently pay more than their “fair share.” By presenting only the percentage of millionaires who filed taxes versus the percentage of income taxes they paid to NYC, the situation does sound unfair to the millionaires.

But what if we used real gross dollars earned by millionaires instead of the percentage of tax dollars filed? Did the combined gross income of NYC millionaires exceed 40% of the NYC gross income? If so, then their “fair share” should be more. Maybe it’s time we reconsider how “fair share” is defined.

Greg Matheson, Tehachapi