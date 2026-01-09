Letters to the Editor: Has trying juveniles as adults actually made us safer?

To the editor: Charles “Andy” Williams, a 15-year-old at the time, was sentenced in 2001 as an adult for two killings ( “Shooter who killed 2, injured 13 in notorious SoCal school rampage could now go free,” Jan. 7). This was despite the fact that California has had a juvenile justice system since 1903.

The definition of a juvenile has largely been anyone under 18. The theory of the juvenile system was that the mind of a juvenile was still developing and rehabilitation made more sense than imprisonment. However, a movement developed in the 1980s and 1990s to treat juvenile offenders guilty of serious crimes as adults, even though they were not.

It is not that a 15-year-old murderer is more mature than a 15-year-old shoplifter. It is that society wanted to punish the teenage law-breakers more severely in the belief that it would discourage juvenile crime. The concept of juvenile “superpredators” came into fashion.

Advertisement

So, Williams was among the many young offenders who have taken weapons to shoot up a school. The laws have not discouraged these crimes. School shootings continue unabated. As with Williams, the perpetrators are mostly troubled young men with access to guns. It does not seem as if trying a teenager as an adult has done much to protect the public.

Erica Hahn, Monrovia