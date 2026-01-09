Letters to the Editor: There’s precedent for Trump’s assault on Venezuela. That’s the problem

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and President Trump at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 3.

To the editor: Contributing writer Jon Duffy suggests that President Trump went rogue in assaulting Venezuela ( “Trump just removed the last restraints on presidential power,” Jan. 3). History finds quite the contrary.

U.S. intervention without legislative authorization has been commonplace for well over a century, with Latin America a focal point. It mattered not whether the president was a Democrat or Republican.

A sampling of Democrats: President Wilson’s “moral” intervention in the Dominican Republic and Haiti and President Lyndon B. Johnson’s deployment of troops to the Dominican Republic , as well as President Kennedy’s Bay of Pigs calamity. Republican presidents Taft, Reagan and George H. W. Bush sent forces into Nicaragua , Grenada and Panama , respectively.

With no congressional tether, presidents rationalized their decisions with their position as commander in chief. And now comes Trump, promising more action against Venezuela if economic sanctions and military threat do not bend Caracas. This leaves Congress to pout with the feeble 1973 War Powers Resolution that allows the White House to do as it wishes for 60 days.

The question remains, absent a clear and present lethal danger to U.S. security, should any president have unfettered authority to commit U.S. forces to lethal action? With the American military hovering over Venezuela, it is time for a rethink.

Bennett Ramberg, Los Angeles

This writer was a foreign affairs officer in the State Department Bureau of Political-Military Affairs in the George H. W. Bush administration.