Letters to the Editor: Kudos to GOP senators who are standing up to Trump over Greenland

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I never thought I would say “bravo” to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). However, I was heartened by his statement regarding President Trump’s proposed U.S. ownership of Greenland: “The use of force to seize the sovereign democratic territory of one of America’s most loyal and capable allies would be an especially catastrophic act of strategic self-harm to America and its global influence” ( “GOP senators break with Trump to rein in use of military without Congress’ approval,” Jan. 8).

We must respect the territories of our NATO allies above all. Many would be ashamed and embarrassed if our country resorted to imperialistic tactics such as invasion and/or takeover of a sovereign territory.

Certainly, the U.S. could offer to buy Greenland from Denmark, but Denmark doesn’t seem inclined to sell. As an ally, we should respect its wishes. Congratulations to the members of Congress who are standing up to Trump on this issue!

Advertisement

Jill Anderson, Pismo Beach

..

To the editor: Trump’s reported desire to acquire Greenland by threat or coercion resembles a geopolitical mugging — more akin to a street theft in Central Park than a legitimate diplomatic proposal ( “Denmark, Greenland envoys met with White House officials over Trump’s call for a ‘takeover,’” Jan. 8). Simply put, it’s theft wrapped in the language of power.

What makes this even more troubling is that Trump has expressed support for posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms, one of which clearly prohibits stealing. If the principle “thou shalt not steal” is to mean anything, it must apply not only to individuals but also to nations — and certainly to those in power.

This appears to be yet another example where Trump holds others to moral and legal standards that he feels do not apply to himself

Advertisement

David Fractor, Encino

..

To the editor: The idea that the U.S. may buy Greenland, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio has previously suggested, is not without precedent. Louisiana, Alaska and Gadsden were all financial deals.

Aren’t there, however, some significant issues regarding Greenland? Determining a price will be much easier than determining who actually gets the money. Denmark or the actual residents of the island? And speaking of the people who live in Greenland, do they get a say in the sale?

The possibility of selling territory and transferring control of the population to another government without the consent of that population is frightening. It may sound tongue-in-cheek to suggest that Trump (the real estate guy) would be open to selling a blue state or two, but wouldn’t that be similar to Denmark selling Greenland to us?

Larry Harmell, Los Angeles