Letters to the Editor: AI could make Medicare and Medicaid fraud even harder to fight

To the editor: While I won’t disagree with the author regarding fraud in government programs, having worked fighting Medicare and Medicaid fraud for almost 20 years, I will say that a significant percentage is perpetrated by people who steal provider and beneficiary identifications to bill for services never provided ( “What would a serious anti-fraud agenda actually look like?,” Jan. 8). Artificial intelligence has the potential to keep these crooks several steps ahead of our efforts to fight back.

More importantly, these programs cited in the piece are important components of keeping all Americans healthy and safe. The author suggests less government as a solution to limiting fraud, but does not offer an alternative for assuring these programs continue providing valuable benefits.

John Winkelman, Rancho Mission Viejo