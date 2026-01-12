Letters to the Editor: Americans need a better understanding of their own healthcare plans

To the editor: As guest contributor Joseph Pollino states, as an associate physician in a primary care practice, he speaks from his side of the issue ( “With high deductibles, even the insured are functionally uninsured,” Jan. 6). I have worked in hospital business/physician development for more than 20 years. From my perspective, the primary issue is that the public does not really read what they are buying, often buying health insurance based on premium price alone. People should seek help from a qualified insurance representative, or at least really read what they’re buying.

It’s important that readers understand that if they have a low premium, they will probably have a high deductible. At my hospital, I have heard from many irate patients when my staff informs them they have a $10,000 deductible. How did they not know that?

Patients can shop around, but they need to know what their medical and financial needs are to truly find the best possible solution. Read, ask questions, know your medical and financial situation and then shop around for your best plan — and know what to expect if something happens.

Amy Cavan, Los Angeles