Letters to the Editor: Remembering Little Flower Cafe founder Christine Moore’s positive spirit

Christine Moore in 2005 with some of the sea–salt caramels that helped establish her Little Flower Candy Co. and cafe.

To the editor: This story may help capture the positive spirit of Christine Moore ( “Christine Moore, Little Flower Cafe founder and influential candymaker, dies at 62,” Jan. 8).

I’m part of a group that goes on morning hill-climbing bike rides that always end at Little Flower Cafe. One morning about a year ago, my bike was stolen while I was enjoying a delicious pretzel roll. Christine was mortified, and she insisted on driving us all around the neighborhood looking for the bike. As she drove, she combined often hilarious and other times touching stories about her life with running commentaries about what to order at the various restaurants we passed.

I replaced my bike, but I could never replace the 30 minutes I spent with this remarkable and caring woman.

Paul Bergman, Pasadena