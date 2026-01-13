Letters to the Editor: Noise pollution from loud engines has an easy fix. Simply enforce the law

“The Snake,” a stretch of Mulholland Highway, recently reopened after nearly seven years and has been flooded with bikers and car enthusiasts zipping up and down the famous roadway.

To the editor: The California vehicle code is very clear about loud pipes on motorcycles and cars. If the muffler has been replaced with an unapproved device, it is illegal. The police are well aware of this, but they largely don’t bother to enforce the law when it comes to this particular infraction. Consequently, the peace and quiet that people are legally entitled to are constantly being taken from them by those who blast their noise to thousands of folks every time they ride ( “The daredevils are back with a vengeance on Mulholland. ‘Race car driving is like sex,’ ” Jan. 9).

According to the story, the Sheriff’s Department issued 124 citations the first two weeks “the Snake” was open. It also says that “most were for speeding or unsafe driving” — how many were for the loud, illegal exhaust systems?

When bullies run rampant and there is no police enforcement of the laws, the public suffers. This is an easy problem to fix: Just issue the tickets and over time, the noise will stop.

Paul Scott, Santa Monica

To the editor: I would recommend the same solution that was recently implemented for our Chandler Boulevard neighborhood, where we also experienced motorcycle racing during the early morning hours.

The city installed large speed bumps at pedestrian crossings. Since the implementation, no more 3 a.m. motorcycle shrieking! The proper agency should do the same for these beleaguered residents near “the Snake” and for the safety of us avid road cyclists.

Michael N. Antonoplis, Sherman Oaks