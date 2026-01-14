Letters to the Editor: Alternative proteins could help farmers and fight our water shortages

Lake Powell in Page, Ariz. The reservoir on the Colorado River has seen its water level decline drastically and is now less than one-third full.

To the editor: This article explores how policymakers may divide a shrinking water supply, but it overlooks a central driver of the ongoing crisis ( “Trump administration proposes Colorado River options that could hit California hard,” Jan. 9).

The majority of the water in the Colorado River basin — more than 1 trillion gallons — is used to grow feed for livestock. This directly links the region’s water shortages to increased levels of meat and dairy consumption. Without acknowledging this reality, discussions about water cuts risk missing one of the most effective ways to reduce strain on the basin.

As the grandson of a cattle rancher, I value the role agriculture plays in feeding people and sustaining rural communities. I also believe that expanding options for climate-resilient crops and alternative proteins — including plant-based and fermentation-derived foods — can significantly reduce the strain on our nation’s limited water supply while creating new and profitable markets for farmers and food companies.

For California, this approach offers a practical way to protect the Colorado River basin while strengthening the state’s agricultural economy.

Matt Hotze, Houston

This writer is senior director of science and technology at Good Food Institute, a nonprofit think tank promoting alternative proteins.