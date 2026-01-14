Letters to the Editor: Fed Chair Jerome Powell has a spine. It’d be nice if more were like him

President Trump congratulates Jerome Powell in 2017 after announcing him as his nominee for chairman of the Federal Reserve.

To the editor: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell has a spine ( “Defiant independence from the Federal Reserve catches Trump off guard,” Jan. 12). I wish there were more like him. The United States and the world would be in a much better place.

Contrast him with HBO and its handling of the documentary “Critical Incident: Death at the Border,” which investigates the death of Anastasio Hernández Rojas at the hands of Border Patrol agents ( “HBO released an explosive Border Patrol documentary. Why is its star angry?,” Jan. 9). The federal government declined to file criminal charges against the perpetrators despite the coroner having ruled the death a homicide. But HBO, as reporter John Carlos Frey alleges, “buried” it in a post-Christmas time slot.

Barbara Luther, Orange