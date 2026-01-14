Letters to the Editor: Trump does some good — it’s just diluted by all the chaos

To the editor: I’m grateful to Mark Z. Barabak for this column ( “Trump can be hard to take. But his tariffs keep this fisherman afloat,” Jan. 11). It shows the humanity of the “non-liberal” family being interviewed and it highlights why people would appreciate at least some of President Trump’s policies — maybe a lot of them.

What’s so maddening about Trump, for me, is that there are things he does that are good for the U.S. and the world, like helping Louisiana shrimp fishermen and attempting to rein in radical Islamic groups internationally. That ICE is clearly out of control (one of many examples of Trump’s more harmful policies) is a completely different problem, and I lay this atrocious way of interacting with people in this country squarely at Trump’s feet as well.

Our president is too complicated and it makes for chaos. It also dilutes the impact of the things he does that are good for citizens, both domestic and international.

Mitzi Schwarz, Los Angeles