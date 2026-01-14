Letters to the Editor: The parallels between Trump and overseas autocrats are striking

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sends his troops into the streets to kill protesters his state media call “terrorists” ( “Iran warns U.S. against strikes as activists say death toll in crackdown climbs to at least 538,” Jan. 11). President Trump sends his troops into our streets and they kill parents Renee Nicole Good and Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, and wound teacher Marimar Martinez.

Martinez is a U.S. citizen, and Good was as well. Villegas Gonzalez was an undocumented immigrant who had lived in the U.S. for nearly 20 years , fought for the promise of the American dream, paid his taxes and lived with his girlfriend and two sons. But Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem would have you believe they’re “domestic terrorists,” as Noem labeled Good.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine and kills tens of thousands . Trump strikes Nigeria, captures a government leader in Venezuela, wants to take over Greenland and annex Canada and threatens Mexico.

When called out on these parallels, Trump and his followers say, in effect, “Who do you believe, me or your lying eyes?” I believe my eyes. I don’t see any difference between the supreme leader in Iran and the supreme leader in the White House. I don’t see any difference between dictators Putin and Nicolás Maduro and the wannabe dictator in the White House.

John Perez, North Hollywood

To the editor: So let me see if I’ve got this right.

It is considered OK by the Trump administration to arrest, harm and even kill U.S. citizens during protests — peaceful or otherwise. But if a foreign government applies those same illegal tactics on its people, in this case the Iranian populace, it’s considered a crime against those citizens and we would be willing to use force against that foreign government to stop it?

Look in the mirror. Consider using force upon thyself?

Scott Berrum, Hermosa Beach