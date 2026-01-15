Letters to the Editor: Trump’s lack of honor shows in his foreign relations

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I certainly don’t agree with many of Jonah Goldberg’s columns in the Los Angeles Times. But his piece this week was right on and really moved me ( “Trump isn’t interested in being honorable — he’d rather be feared,” Jan. 13).

Goldberg writes eloquently about the near-total absence of honor in the Trump administration’s actions, particularly in the area of foreign relations. President Trump’s designs on Greenland as well as his threats to the governments of Cuba, Colombia and other Latin American countries are totally lacking in honor. This is a sad time for the United States.

I am reminded of the motto of Hollywood High School (class of ‘59): “Seek honor through service.” This is a maxim that I have carried throughout my life. Based on this column, I think that it is certainly one to which Goldberg would subscribe. It is definitely not one to which the current administration would subscribe.

Richard Seligman, Simi Valley

To the editor: I began crying this morning as I read Goldberg’s most recent column. Goldberg’s point is that Trump associates power with respect, but that type of respect has dirty underpinnings. It is about crushing the lives of others, all for your own material advancement. How is Trump any different from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has attacked Ukraine for years now? Seemingly nothing will stop either leader.

So why did I cry? The idea of attacking Greenland hits at the debasement of human value and at the loss of regard for the sovereignty of other nations. People become bugs to be swept away. The drive for access to money sources blinds all. I feel shame. I feel pain for those who are losing their ability to live their lives with true respect.

We have curdled our humanity and corrupted our morality. That makes me weep.

Gwen Rigby, Santa Barbara

To the editor: “Constrained by his own morality” might be a valid standard — if the president’s morality were of a higher standard. Much higher.

Unfortunately, not only does Trump represent a significant number of voters, but he will also influence and give permission to politicians for the foreseeable future. Will the pendulum swing back to honoring not just “power or glory, but virtue”? It might, but not overnight. And it depends on how you define morality and virtue.

Dan Brumer, Encino