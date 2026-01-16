Letters to the Editor: Lessons learned from one of L.A.’s longest-practicing psychiatrists

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: After 60 years of treating patients, 89-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Arnold Gilberg in Beverly Hills has a pretty good handle on how people think, act and behave ( “At 89, he’s heard six decades of L.A.’s secrets and is ready to talk about what he’s learned,” Jan. 13). Corinne Purtill’s article provides excellent points and advice for celebrities and everyday folks alike. Some of these helpful notions are:

Gilberg stresses fresh food, sunshine, regular exercise and meditation. He’s not big on anti-depression prescriptions, at least not before other solutions are explored. He is, however, big on patients caring for their physical condition.

If, after 10 sessions the patient is not responding well, it might be time for a different doctor. Most patients are concerned about their relationships, children, purpose in life and place in the world. He advises his patients, as well as himself, to stay active for as long as possible as we age.

His other advice? Care for your health, say thank you, let go of petty issues, seek out your community and avoid setting up standards for yourself that can’t be reached. People are capable of self-healing. Realize that a “somewhat happy” existence is normal.

The above guidelines and advice, if taken seriously, will no doubt greatly aid us in going through life as best as we’re able. I’m just wondering, however, why the article did not provide an address to which to send in the proper payment for the obvious free therapy session.

Bill Spitalnick, Newport Beach