Letters to the Editor: If Trump really wants to help poorer Americans, he should focus on healthcare

To the editor: In terms of helping poorer Americans, President Trump’s simplistic credit card rate idea can be seen as just another diversion from the real issue: prices ( “Trump is demanding a 10% cap on credit card interest. Here’s why that’s a lousy idea,” Jan. 14). In particular, it is of significant note that 10% - 12% of credit card debt is incurred to cover medical costs. Trump failed for the four years of his previous term to do anything about the high cost of medical care in this country, and this year has made the problem significantly worse by eliminating the Affordable Care Act tax credits.

It is anticipated that millions of people who previously had medical insurance will now be unable to afford that coverage. Should they partake in any medical care, the cost will undoubtedly be added to the growing debt on their credit cards. While it is of use for Congress to research and consider whether credit card rates should be capped, addressing the immediate problem of unaffordable insurance for those people is far more important.

Stephanie Scher, Pasadena