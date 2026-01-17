Letters to the Editor: María Corina Machado demeans the Nobel Prize by handing it to Trump

To the editor: María Corina Machado’s desperate attempt to seek favor with President Trump by delivering her Nobel Peace Prize to him demeans the award itself and those who voted for her to receive it ( “Venezuela opposition leader Machado says she ‘presented’ her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump,” Jan. 15). Trump demeans himself for being so hungry for an accolade that he was willing to take possession of an award from its righteous recipient.

To the editor: This is a cringe-worthy example of a woman trying to appease a man with a fragile ego to gain his favor. If Machado wants to lead Venezuela, she needs to stand up and act like a leader.

Kathryn Smith, Pasadena