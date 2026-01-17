Letters to the Editor: Inflation and income inequality have made the American Dream largely inaccessible

To the editor: Contributing writer Veronique de Rugy could shorten her lengthy diatribe by simply using statistical analysis that compares the achievement of the American Dream — a middle-class goal — with previous generations in specific economic regions of the U.S. ( “Is the middle class shrinking or just struggling?,” Jan. 15)

Such a criteria would no doubt reveal that the American Dream is no longer widely attainable because of inflation (especially in the price of housing) and the lack of equity in income among workers versus management, owners and CEOs.

Larry Naritomi, Monterey Park