Letters to the Editor: Has Trump read the inscription on the Statue of Liberty lately?

To the editor: It’s official: The State Department is suspending immigration visas for people from poorer countries because they might need food stamps or something ( “U.S. suspending immigrant visa processing from 75 countries over public assistance,” Jan. 14).

I guess we can expect “Don the builder” to begin chiseling off Emma Lazarus’ inscription on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”

Denys Arcuri, Indio

To the editor: As I read the list of countries from which the U.S. will no longer accept visas, and as I recall the writings of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller since his high school days in Santa Monica , I conclude the U.S. policy is to allow only white immigrants into the country. I’m wondering if this is the way U.S. citizens want it to go.

Bill Mosier, Hermosa Beach