Letters to the Editor: Kudos to the courts preserving offshore wind projects against Trump’s attacks

To the editor: I am heartened by the recent article about the fight to preserve offshore wind projects ( “Crazy week for U.S. offshore wind in federal court as it fights back against administration,” Jan. 16). President Trump’s obsession with them — harking back to when one such development sullied the view he desired from his Scottish golf links, and bolstered now by devotion to his campaign-contributing fossil fuel allies — stands in the way of our country’s critically needed transition to clean energy.

The courts are right to allow these wind projects to move forward. With power demands rising, we need new energy sources that will meet those needs while also protecting the environment, our citizens’ health and our planet’s climate. We must not allow the Trump administration to derail us from achieving a clean energy future.

The judicial branch is doing its part; now is also the time to lobby your congressional representatives to ensure that the legislative branch is also working toward this goal.

Chad Edwards, Altadena