Letters to the Editor: Trump’s European tariff threat proves he doesn’t understand the purpose of tariffs

To the editor: For a guy who seems to believe he’s the smartest person in every room, President Trump’s latest threats show he doesn’t know squat about tariffs or how they are meant to work ( “Trump says 8 European countries will be charged a 10% tariff for opposing U.S. seizing Greenland,” Jan. 17).

Tariffs are an economic mechanism applied to imported goods as a means of leveling a home-product playing field, such as the tariff placed on Japanese-made motorcycles to help U.S. manufacturer Harley-Davidson in the mid-1980s. They are not meant to be a political mechanism deployed to punish other countries, as Trump believes. The money from tariffs that flows into the Treasury is paid by U.S. importers and consumers , not the foreign exporters. Hence, they are an enhanced tax on the American public.

I am not an economist, but I took Econ 101 in college. It appears Trump skipped that class.

Rhys Thomas, Valley Glen

..

To the editor: Not content with extorting law firms, universities, politicians and businesses, Trump now employs the technique to coerce Europe to agree to his desired seizure of Greenland.

He’s tried to rename the Gulf of Mexico. What’s next? “The United States of Blackmail”?

John Ladner, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Instead of imposing their own counter-tariffs or crashing our economy by selling U.S. debt, the eight European countries targeted by Trump in his latest tantrum should do something more effective: Boycott the World Cup. Imagine a World Cup without England, France and Germany. It would be a well-deserved black eye for this administration and Trump’s ego couldn’t let it happen.

David Wiechert, San Juan Capistrano

..

To the editor: Trump always brings up “national security” as a reason for his actions. He mentioned drugs and “terrorists” coming into the U.S. from Venezuela as a reason for that invasion. After Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured, most references to drugs disappeared and were replaced by getting “our oil” out from under Venezuela.

We’re seeing the same situation play out with Greenland. We need to own Greenland to protect it from Russia and China, but Trump’s real interest is undoubtedly in “our” minerals and oil under Greenland soil.

Les Hartzman, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: It makes absolutely no sense for the U.S. to acquire Greenland. We already have a treaty with Greenland and the NATO alliance to address our national security needs in the Arctic. With an escalating national debt, there’s no good economic reason for it. And why would Greenlanders want to join the U.S. and potentially give up universal healthcare for Trump’s concept of a plan?

June Thompson, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: How is Trump’s quest for Greenland different from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s quest for Ukraine? Both Greenland and Ukraine do not want to merge with a larger state.

How can Trump back Ukraine but not Greenland? Only by hypocrisy.

Ted Proffitt, Santa Ana

..

To the editor: If you think it’s hard to defend America without Greenland, try defending America without allies.

David Sims, Long Beach

..

To the editor: If there was a Nobel Prize for the most infantile communication from one world leader to another, Trump would finally win his award, hands-down ( “Trump ties his stance on Greenland to not getting Nobel Peace Prize, European officials say,” Jan. 19).

“You said I wasn’t nice, so even though I’m the nicest person ever born, I’m now going to be bad — so bad — because that’s what you said I was. That’ll serve you right!”

That’s totally analogous to what Trump wrote to the prime minister of Norway about not thinking “purely of Peace” after being denied the peace prize. Apparently, this is the kindergarten level of petty grievance into which United States diplomacy has fallen. And worse, there’s no teacher in the room to make him take a timeout.

As with so many pronouncements from the current resident of the White House (or what’s left of it), it would be a laugh riot if it weren’t wrapped in the stench of death.

Bob Walter, Sierra Madre

..

To the editor: Trump sullies the great tradition of American diplomacy with his whiny reference to the Nobel Peace Prize, and he sows distrust around the world as he trivializes peace efforts, turning them into his personal plaything. The fits and starts of his tariffs create uncertainty among our allies and disrupt long-established relations.

After a collective five years in office, Trump still registers as an amateur in international affairs, unable, in multiple instances, to rein in his ego in the interest of any greater good. Trump’s earlier rejection and dismissal of experienced professionals in the State Department and the Pentagon seem to be more harmful than ever. American foreign policy is now being conducted along the lines of his personal pathology, and we are all the worse for it.

D. Keith Naylor, South Pasadena

..

To the editor: The emperor has no clothes.

As should be obvious, protection of Greenland from interference or takeover by Russia or China (and, accordingly, protection of the interests of the United States) is better accomplished by the united efforts of the 32 member countries of NATO acting together than by the United States acting alone while alienating the other NATO members.

This should also be obvious to every member of Congress who should pass a war powers resolution to prevent the president from taking ill-advised actions in Greenland.

Trump is obsessed with appearing strong, but he whines about not receiving the prize he covets and ties it to decisions impacting world affairs. This is both childish and incompatible with his duties as president.

Marcia Scully, Whittier

..

To the editor: Let me get this straight: Trump’s mad because he didn’t get a peace prize, so now he’s threatening to start a war. Let that sink in for a second.

Whoever said “truth is the first casualty of war” was wrong. Irony died first.

Peter Scofield, Corona del Mar