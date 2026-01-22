Letters to the Editor: AI can be helpful for many industries, but advertising isn’t one of them

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Advertising has always worked best when it is made by people, speaking directly to people. Unfortunately, more and more companies recently are using artificial intelligence to make commercials, advertising and marketing — to detrimental results ( “Trump’s voice in a new Fannie Mae ad is generated by AI, with his permission,” Jan. 19).

Although AI may be inexpensive and faster, it lacks the thing that draws a human in: real human emotion. Consumers don’t fall in love with algorithms — they connect with unique (and imperfect) faces, voices and stories. That’s why audiences still remember heartfelt holiday ads like the Hershey’s Kisses “Christmas Bells” commercial . AI-generated content, on the other hand, often feels static, soulless and forgettable.

As an actor, I understand how the shift toward AI is backfiring. Businesses assume AI is “the future,” but they don’t concern themselves with the fact that AI can only copy. It cannot create and feel, or truly understand and connect to humanity. No prompt can replicate the passion in the eye of a performer or the moments that make a story believable. Plus, using AI to sell products risks spreading false information — showing something that isn’t real. People want something authentic to connect with.

AI can be useful for many industries, including data collection, research and analysis, but advertising shouldn’t be one of them. Real products are made by real people for real people. If companies continue to choose a lazy approach to their advertising, they will see a drastic fall in consumption. They may find they’re really losing the trust of their “valued customers.”

Courtney Wilcox, Las Vegas

To the editor: So President Trump is fine with AI shortcuts. Isn’t this the same guy who had a meltdown over President Biden using an autopen?

Kent Grigsby, Riverside