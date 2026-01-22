Letters to the Editor: A crypto startup leaving California? It won’t be missed

People walk on a street in downtown Sioux Falls, S.D. California cryptocurrency startup BitGo moved its offices to the South Dakota city ahead of its initial public offering.

To the editor: Oh no! How will we ever recover from the loss of cryptocurrency startup (check notes) BitGo moving to (check notes) South Dakota ( “California crypto startup moves to South Dakota as debate over proposed wealth tax heats up,” Jan. 21)?

I’m beginning to warm up to the proposed ballot measure to levy a one-time tax on California’s billionaires. It seems like a great vehicle to rid the state of greedy, selfish and pampered residents.

Fred Gober, Playa Vista

To the editor: The proposed tax on billionaires should be 3%, not 5%. Generally speaking, billionaires would no doubt pay no taxes if they could and, with numerous loopholes already, they pay a low relative rate.

But at a tiny 3% for just 200 billionaires, even a billionaire at the lower end of the scale might feel that is a fair additional tax for all their “hard work.” It would help the other vast majority of taxpayers with lower taxes. Would any billionaire with a sense of shame argue against that?

Steve Watson, San Clemente