Letters to the Editor: The public should know the details of NASA medical evacuations

To the editor: The first medical evacuation from the International Space Station is significant because it shows some possible limitations on human space exploration ( “Ailing astronaut returns to Earth early in NASA’s first medical evacuation,” Jan. 15). What medical or psychological problems do astronauts encounter during lengthy space missions? The public, however, was not allowed to learn the nature of what was described as a “serious medical condition” suffered by the crew member because of “medical privacy.”

The public, which is funding the space station and the mission, is entitled to know what medical problems are encountered by the astronauts in space. That way, we can determine if we support billions being spent on future missions that require long-term space travel, such as a mission to Mars.

One of the conditions for astronauts to participate in a publicly funded NASA mission should be waiving medical-privacy rights in regard to medical problems suffered while in space or after returning from space.

David Ozeran, Tustin