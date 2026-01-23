Letters to the Editor: Newsom, stop thinking about the White House and take care of your state instead

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: While Gov. Gavin Newsom garners free publicity on the worldwide stage in Davos, Switzerland, Californians are left footing the bill for his true ambition ( “Newsom calls global leaders ‘pathetic’ for Trump complicity,” Jan. 20). We face soaring gas prices and rising sales taxes to address a homelessness crisis that shows no sign of waning, but the state’s actual needs are being treated as secondary. Even our “high-speed” rail project remains a monument to overspending and delays.

It is clear that Newsom views California not as a state to be served, but as a stepping stone to the White House. California taxpayers deserve a governor, one who is focused on Sacramento and not on his own personal political ambitions.

Richard Austen, Westchester

To the editor: Newsom shamed himself in Davos by castigating European leaders for appeasing President Trump.

It was American voters who put Trump back in office after he incited an insurrection. It is U.S. politicians who have fully enabled Trump’s unlawful and unconstitutional actions. It is U.S. businesses that have funded Trump and his cultist political party. And it is the American Supreme Court that immunized Trump and turned him loose. Blaming European leaders seems a little out of touch.

Christopher Blood, Vancouver, Wash.