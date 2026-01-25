Letters to the Editor: Yes, political extremists are dangerous, but more so when they’re in power

To the editor: Contributing writer Veronique de Rugy’s critique of the Trump administration’s proposals is spot on ( “The real RINOs aren’t who you think they are,” Jan. 22). But her obligatory attempt to paint the Democrats as just as dangerous fails to convince. In her telling, policies coming from the far left, those not supported by mainstream liberals, are just as dangerous as policies coming from the MAGA team actually in control of the Republican Party and able to implement its vision.

Wingnuts are dangerous, but mainstream wingnuts even more so. It’s time we all wake up to the reality that there is nothing conservative about MAGA populism.

Michael Snare, San Diego