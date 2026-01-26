Letters to the Editor: Will California address the issue of its out-of-state firefighters?
To the editor: In the wake of last year’s deadly and destructive fires, the L.A. firefighter union has introduced a ballot initiative that would raise the city sales tax to 10.25% (“L.A. firefighter union launches sales tax initiative to fund new stations and more,” Jan. 15). The funds would be earmarked for the hiring of more firefighters, construction of new stations and purchase of new equipment.
The yearly increase of $300 million is meant to better allow the department to prepare for and rapidly respond to emergencies like earthquakes and fires.
To that end, would the union also support a measure to require firefighters to live within L.A. County or at least the adjacent counties, and tighten liberal scheduling rules? As of 2023, more than 150 firefighters live out of state, some as far away as Alaska, Texas and Florida. Others are in Northern California.
When there’s full mobilization, as during last year’s fires or a major earthquake, how effective will those who live hundreds of miles away be?
Judy Pang, Palos Verdes Estates