Letters to the Editor: Newsom might have made an impact in telling world leaders to stand up to Trump

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: When Gov. Gavin Newsom’s speech to world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, was shut down, it made his comments “must hear,” so they went viral ( “Newsom tried to punch over his weight class in the Alps,” Jan. 26). Other countries wanted to know, “What is this American point of view that so threatens President Trump — so much so that he forbids us from hearing it?”

Newsom’s appearance allows the world to see who is waiting in the wings to lead the U.S. back to our democratic norms. Newsom’s point about the need to stand up to Trump has resonated with allies Canada and France at a minimum.

America does not support the violence the Trump regime is inflicting on its own citizens or on other countries. Did Newsom help prevent another European appeasement — this time with Greenland “on the menu”?

Advertisement

Felix Krasovec, Rancho Palos Verdes

..

To the editor: Newsom told the European leaders exactly what most Americans opposed to Trump’s insane policies are thinking. I thank Gov. Newsom for having the fortitude and integrity to speak for most Americans. His courage is what separates him from all other contenders for the presidential nomination.

Hector Hernandez, San Clemente