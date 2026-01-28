Letters to the Editor: Chemists might be the ones with solutions to our plastic pollution

To the editor: It has been clear for some time that recycling will not be the answer to the problem of plastic pollution ( “How to fight California’s epic fail in plastics recycling,” Jan. 21). Even disregarding cost, there are just too many types of plastics, too many objects that mix plastic types or combine them with other materials, too many small bits and too many items that are impossible to disassemble.

Instead, we need to rethink our approach. An easy one is to replace plastics with other substances when possible (e.g., using paper or cloth bags instead of plastic ones), but that’s also not practical in general — the truth is that plastic is often a far superior solution to a problem.

My hope is that chemists are busily working on alternative molecules that will do what plastics can do, but won’t break down into microplastics and instead will become something that can be disposed of safely. For more than a century, we have been inventing new materials without consideration to what will happen to them when we are finished with our creations. It is time to think about the full life cycle of what we build, and be sure we are building things that won’t kill us later.

Geoff Kuenning, Claremont

To the editor: James Rainey misses the entire concept of recycling in his first sentence. Too much of the current packaging and too many of the products are not recyclable. Unless manufacturers produce more truly recyclable packaging and products, nothing will ever change. It can be done!

Jim Robinson, Encinitas