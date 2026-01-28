Letters to the Editor: Trump campaigned on affordability. How’s that going now?

To the editor: The article written by Gavin J. Quinton points out that we have a housing shortage and increased housing costs ( “Housing costs are crippling many Americans. Here’s how the two parties propose to fix that,” Jan. 26). Per the polls cited, the majority of Americans disapprove and are unhappy with the way President Trump is handling the economy, and he now says that affordability is a hoax. That’s despite the fact that he championed affordability at his rallies in 2024, which helped get him elected. Prices are up in homebuying, rent, groceries and healthcare. Wages are not keeping up with inflation, but Trump has a concept of a plan.

To add gasoline to the fire, Trump is targeting blue states and threatening to revoke federal funding based on child-care and immigration policies. We currently have a labor shortage in the construction business , and his immigration policies are making it harder for home builders to meet the demand.

Trump’s priorities need to shift from appeasing his billionaire friends with tax cuts, and instead focus on the majority of Americans who need help. As Bill Clinton famously stated, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Anastacio Vigil, Santa Monica