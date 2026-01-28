Letters to the Editor: Trump has managed to save some species. They just cause diseases

To the editor: President Trump’s righteous indignation over Norway’s (or is it Greenland’s?) Nobel Committee again depriving him of its Peace Prize might be assuaged were he to be awarded the Indianapolis Prize instead. Often referred to as “the Nobel Prize of animal conservation,” this $250,000 award honors conservationists who have “achieved major victories in advancing the sustainability of an animal species or group of species.”

Let’s say the award was expanded beyond animals. Of course, Trump would have to share it with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., since they are both equally responsible for salvaging multiple species from the brink of extinction. Most notably, that includes coronaviruses as well as morbillivirus and enterovirus C species that cause measles and polio ( “A measles resurgence has put the U.S. at risk of losing its ‘elimination’ status,” Jan. 22).

Don Paglia, Little River, Calif.