Letters to the Editor: With Minneapolis crackdown, the U.S. can’t assert moral authority in Iran

To the editor: Guest contributor Daniel J. Arbess writes, “Right now, as you read this, Iranian protesters are facing live ammunition in Tehran’s streets” ( “Iran’s crisis is a test of U.S. moral leadership,” Jan. 23). Right now, as you read this, protesters are facing live ammunition in the streets of Minneapolis. The U.S. cannot assert moral leadership in Iran while abandoning it in its own country. This dichotomy should be justly called out and labeled, “America second.”

Bill Waxman, Simi Valley

..

To the editor: Arbess argues the U.S. should interfere in Iran’s internal affairs. Is he unaware that the CIA’s assistance in overthrowing Iran’s democratically elected president in 1953 and installing the shah led directly to Iran’s 1979 revolution and current repressive leadership? Beware unintended consequences.

Thomas Bliss, Los Angeles