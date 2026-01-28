Don't Miss
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: With Minneapolis crackdown, the U.S. can’t assert moral authority in Iran

People holding a green banner and signs that say "Iranian lives matter"
Demonstrators in London express solidarity with Iranian protesters and call for international support.
(Alishia Abodunde / Getty Images)

To the editor: Guest contributor Daniel J. Arbess writes, “Right now, as you read this, Iranian protesters are facing live ammunition in Tehran’s streets” (“Iran’s crisis is a test of U.S. moral leadership,” Jan. 23). Right now, as you read this, protesters are facing live ammunition in the streets of Minneapolis. The U.S. cannot assert moral leadership in Iran while abandoning it in its own country. This dichotomy should be justly called out and labeled, “America second.”

Bill Waxman, Simi Valley

To the editor: Arbess argues the U.S. should interfere in Iran’s internal affairs. Is he unaware that the CIA’s assistance in overthrowing Iran’s democratically elected president in 1953 and installing the shah led directly to Iran’s 1979 revolution and current repressive leadership? Beware unintended consequences.

Thomas Bliss, Los Angeles

