Letters to the Editor: A valid ID is a common requirement for so much. Voting shouldn’t be an exception

To the editor: Columnist Mark Barabak touts North Dakota’s lack of a voter registration system, which has been in place since 1951 ( “There’s one state in America with no voter registration. How does that work?,” Jan. 25). He notes that anyone wishing to vote in North Dakota must present a valid form of identification at the polling place to prove North Dakota residency and age.

Before that, though, he criticizes California Assemblyman Carl DeMaio for supporting a ballot initiative that would require voters in California to present a valid form of government-issued ID at the polling place. This seems a bit hypocritical of Barabak.

Why are liberals so afraid of something so basic as proving eligibility to vote? We are asked to present valid ID for all manner of things in life; checking into a hotel is just one example.

Jim Rueff, Fountain Valley

To the editor: Barabak writes about North Dakota having no voter registration, and ends by saying we should be doing all we can to get people to vote.

How about making it mandatory, as is done here in Chile ? All permanent residents and citizens over the age of 18 are required to vote in person. One is excused if they are sick or at least 200 kilometers away from their voting center on election day. Regular turnout has been as high as 85% for elections in recent years.

Alan Miller, Santiago, Chile