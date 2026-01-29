Letters to the Editor: California is a ‘donor state,’ yet Trump wants to investigate federal funding sent to us?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: So now our fearless leader is looking for information on federal funding for blue states ( “Trump administration tells agencies to compile data on money sent to Democratic states,” Jan. 22). There is a glaring omission in this article. California is the largest “donor state” in the U.S.

In 2024, Californians paid around $275.6 billion more in taxes than we received, according to an analysis by USAFacts . Our total contributions came in at around $806 billion , by far the most of any state.

So our tax money goes to the “taker states,” which are mostly the red states. Yet we in the blue states are punished because we didn’t vote for President Trump and he doesn’t like our policies.

Furthermore, we are still awaiting funding to help rebuild the areas ravaged by wildfires last year. I get it — Trump doesn’t like us and our governor constantly gets under his thin skin. But whenever there is a Democrat in the White House, I’ve never seen that president hold back disaster funds because he didn’t like the state or governor. I’m looking at you, Florida and Texas.

Cheryl Kelly, San Clemente