Letters to the Editor: Yes, we need to depave L.A. But government programs aren’t the way

To the editor: Guest contributor Devon Provo laments L.A. County’s limited progress toward goals for depaving ( “L.A. is ripping up 1,600 acres of pavement — but is it too little, too late?,” Jan. 28). The need is valid. Provo’s solution would involve government programs and money. There simply isn’t all that much of that.

There’s a better way. You cannot look to the government for everything. There needs to be a culture shift and code enforcement.

Too many homeowners pave their entire yards. Many pave parkways (city property, mind you). The aggregated impact is substantial. When one neighbor paves the front yard, it bakes the tree next door.

Distributed power generation (solar panels on rooftops) has deferred the need for new power plants and reduced carbon emissions. This success was achieved via policy incentives — not massive government capital projects or employees.

Distributed depaving during remodeling, adding ADUs and repurposing disused commercial properties would accomplish Provo’s goals. The only cost to the taxpayer is writing and enforcing the codes.

Douglas Hileman, Valley Glen