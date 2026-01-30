Letters to the Editor: Tax credits and local efficiencies are both needed to bring production back to L.A.

Stage 9, also known as the Seinfeld Stage, at Radford Studio Center in 2023 in Studio City.

To the editor: The Los Angeles Times’ recent reporting on independent studios navigating the slowdown in film and television production underscores a reality felt by many Southern Californians and communities across the state: When production leaves Los Angeles, the economic impact extends far beyond soundstages ( “Independent studios scramble to stay afloat as film and TV production lags,” Jan. 27).

State tax credits are necessary to restore competitiveness, but they cannot succeed in isolation. Once productions choose California, efficient and affordable local systems — including tiered permitting, lower location fees and interdepartmental coordination — must be in place.

City leaders are beginning to acknowledge these operational barriers. That recognition must now translate into swift action. Delays carry real consequences for workers, small businesses and the city’s tax base. When state incentives are paired with effective local execution, Los Angeles can retain jobs and remain a global leader in film and television.

James Babbin, Sherman Oaks