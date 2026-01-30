Letters to the Editor: Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ is just another one of his half-baked ideas

President Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on May 20 in Washington.

To the editor: Like seemingly most of President Trump’s plans or “concepts,” here is another half-baked idea ( “What to know about Greenland’s role in nuclear defense and Trump’s ‘Golden Dome,’” Jan. 23).

It is reminiscent of France’s Maginot Line , built after World War I to prevent another German invasion. As is the case for many defensive or offensive tools, it was built for the realities of the previous conflict. The Germans simply went around it and invaded France again.

And, in the event of World War III, I believe the Russians or the Chinese would find a way around this “Golden Dome.”

Advertisement

I find it inexplicable that we are investing billions into questionable defensive tools rather than investing in tools of peace. If Trump is as friendly with Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin as he claims, why are we preparing for Armageddon?

Peter Sardi, Los Angeles