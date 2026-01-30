Letters to the Editor: A reader explains why they rescinded their World Cup volunteer status

International leaders and diplomats have expressed growing concerns about the safety of visiting the U.S. amid immigration crackdowns.

To the editor: I recently decided to rescind my volunteer status for the World Cup ( “German soccer leader adds to calls for boycott of World Cup matches in United States,” Jan. 27). I initially volunteered believing the event could represent unity, sportsmanship and respect across cultures.

That changed when FIFA chose to award a “peace prize” to President Trump — a decision I find deeply at odds with the values such an award is meant to honor, particularly given this administration’s undemocratic policies and actions carried out in Los Angeles.

A peace prize should reflect a genuine commitment to peace, fairness and responsibility. Continuing to volunteer would have felt like endorsing a message I do not agree with.

This was not an easy decision. I still believe in the power of sport to bring people together, but those values only matter when they are backed by integrity and accountability.

Michele Pusateri, South Pasadena

To the editor: It is to be hoped that a World Cup and possibly Olympic boycott, along with the European Union/India and Canada/China trade pacts, will make Trump realize he is not king of the world. Countries are beginning to realize they can get along without him and without the U.S.

If Americans don’t get together and rein in Trump, the U.S. will become a pitiful, lonely giant.

Allan Baker, Morongo Valley