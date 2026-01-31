Letters to the Editor: Protesters aren’t ‘domestic terrorists.’ They honor our American heritage

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: On March 5, 1770 , an angry mob descended onto the streets of Boston. Its mission was to protest the British occupation of its city. These protesters vented their anger toward the British soldiers with nasty taunts and jeers. Some began to throw snowballs at the soldiers. Suddenly, the soldiers opened fire, killing three civilians on that fateful day, with two more dying later from their injuries.

We’ve all heard this story because it is part of our national heritage. It’s printed in our history textbooks and recalled on July 4.

When President Trump and his administration call ICE protesters “domestic terrorists,” “would-be assassins” and “agitators,” they are not only attacking our constitutional right of speech and assembly, but they are also insulting the patriots we venerate from our past ( “If you don’t understand why people protest, you don’t understand service or sacrifice,” Jan. 28).

Advertisement

The brave Americans who were mercilessly gunned down in the Boston Massacre are the inspiration of our present-day protesters. Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti share the same American heritage as Crispus Attucks, who was killed on King Street in 1770.

Andrew L. Norton, Dallas

..

To the editor: During her presidential campaign, Kamala Harris often quoted her mother’s admonition : “Don’t just sit around and complain about things. Do something.”

Too many of the good people that I know exchange and repost articles condemning what is happening in Trump’s America and curse at their screens. The brave people of Minneapolis have taken Harris’ mother’s advice, some paying with their lives.

Advertisement

We should all be inspired by them. We don’t necessarily have to put our lives at risk, but we can all find something to do. March in protests, make signs, contribute to campaigns and, above all, make your voice heard and vote.

Michael Telerant, Los Angeles