Voices
Letters to the Editor: Maybe Trump always chickens out, but so do the Democrats
-
-
- Share via
To the editor: “Trump Always Chickens Out” (TACO) when it comes to foreign policy: China tariffs, Greenland military action and tariffs on countries supporting Greenland’s independence.
But “Democrats Always Chicken Out” (DACO) when it comes to domestic policies like ACA subsidies and now DHS/ICE controls (“Senate Democrats and White House strike deal to avert shutdown, continue ICE debate,” Jan. 29). Stand strong and tall, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Andrew Ko, Glendale