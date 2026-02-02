Letters to the Editor: Maybe Trump always chickens out, but so do the Democrats

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks during the Senate Democrat policy luncheon news conference at the Capitol on Jan. 13.

To the editor: “Trump Always Chickens Out” (TACO) when it comes to foreign policy: China tariffs, Greenland military action and tariffs on countries supporting Greenland’s independence.

But “Democrats Always Chicken Out” (DACO) when it comes to domestic policies like ACA subsidies and now DHS/ICE controls ( “Senate Democrats and White House strike deal to avert shutdown, continue ICE debate,” Jan. 29). Stand strong and tall, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Andrew Ko, Glendale