Letters to the Editor: The impact of homeless advocate Shirley Raines extends beyond L.A.

Shirley Raines, who grew up in Compton, started the group Beauty 2 the Streetz to serve homeless people on L.A.’s Skid Row.

To the editor: As a retired Los Angeles Public Library librarian, I felt pride reading about the Central Library’s time capsule — books and L.A. history preserved for future generations ( “The Central Library turns 100 and unveils a time capsule,” Jan. 29).

As a Henderson, Nev., resident, I admired Shirley Raines’ tireless advocacy for the unhoused ( “Shirley Raines, homeless advocate on Skid Row and nonprofit founder, dies at 58,” Jan. 29). She reminded us that one person can make such a difference. Her compassion reached far beyond Los Angeles; the Las Vegas Valley mourns her loss — and is better because of her.

Tomorrow, I will honor her life with a donation to the causes she championed.

David Tulanian, Henderson, Nev.