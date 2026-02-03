Voices
Letters to the Editor: The impact of homeless advocate Shirley Raines extends beyond L.A.
To the editor: As a retired Los Angeles Public Library librarian, I felt pride reading about the Central Library’s time capsule — books and L.A. history preserved for future generations (“The Central Library turns 100 and unveils a time capsule,” Jan. 29).
As a Henderson, Nev., resident, I admired Shirley Raines’ tireless advocacy for the unhoused (“Shirley Raines, homeless advocate on Skid Row and nonprofit founder, dies at 58,” Jan. 29). She reminded us that one person can make such a difference. Her compassion reached far beyond Los Angeles; the Las Vegas Valley mourns her loss — and is better because of her.
Tomorrow, I will honor her life with a donation to the causes she championed.
David Tulanian, Henderson, Nev.