Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: The impact of homeless advocate Shirley Raines extends beyond L.A.

A woman smiles for a photo
Shirley Raines, who grew up in Compton, started the group Beauty 2 the Streetz to serve homeless people on L.A.’s Skid Row.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: As a retired Los Angeles Public Library librarian, I felt pride reading about the Central Library’s time capsule — books and L.A. history preserved for future generations (“The Central Library turns 100 and unveils a time capsule,” Jan. 29).

As a Henderson, Nev., resident, I admired Shirley Raines’ tireless advocacy for the unhoused (“Shirley Raines, homeless advocate on Skid Row and nonprofit founder, dies at 58,” Jan. 29). She reminded us that one person can make such a difference. Her compassion reached far beyond Los Angeles; the Las Vegas Valley mourns her loss — and is better because of her.

Tomorrow, I will honor her life with a donation to the causes she championed.

David Tulanian, Henderson, Nev.

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement