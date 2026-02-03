Letters to the Editor: This quote from Melania Trump is totally ‘clueless’

First Lady Melania Trump at the New York Stock Exchange boardroom, where she promoted her documentary before ringing the opening bell last week.

To the editor: On the same Los Angeles Times page that informs us that the comedy classic “Clueless” has been chosen by the Library of Congress to join its National Film Registry, there’s an article about First Lady Melania Trump’s new documentary ( “‘Clueless,’ ‘The Karate Kid,’ ‘Inception’ highlight 25 movies entering National Film Registry,” “‘Melania’ documentary, helmed by controversial filmmaker, arrives amid national turmoil,” Jan. 29).

While promoting her eponymous film, she is asked about the protests in Minneapolis after a citizen was wrestled to the ground, disarmed of his legally carried and holstered weapon, and shot at approximately 10 times while being held down by several federal immigration officers. Trump is quoted as responding, “I’m against the violence, so please if you protest, protest in peace.” Talk about clueless.

Keith Peterson, Long Beach

To the editor: “Strife” and “turmoil” ( “‘Melania’ documentary, helmed by controversial filmmaker, arrives amid national turmoil,” Jan. 29)? Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos could spend a reported $75 million on a Melania Trump movie. But apparently, he cannot find enough in his $254 billion to keep Amazon Fresh stores open and keep 16,000 total jobs and approximately 3,339 employees in Southern California alone working. Now that’s strife.

Lloyd A. Dent, Northridge