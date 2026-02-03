Don't Miss
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Massive conglomerates pose a huge risk to the music industry

To the editor: In reading Mikael Wood’s gushing profile of Interscope CEO John Janick (“Why this ‘visionary’ record exec still believes in the major label,” Jan. 30), with nary a nod to the damage done to the music industry by massive conglomerates like his, I recalled this quote by music historian Alan Lomax:

“We now have cultural machines so powerful that one singer can reach everybody in the world. ... Once that gets started, he gets backed by so much cash and so much power that he becomes a monstrous invader from outer space, crushing the life out of all the other human possibilities.”

Chris Erskine, La Cañada Flintridge

