Letters to the Editor: We depend on immigrants. It’s past time that we treat them better

Protesters gather at Los Angeles City Hall on Friday as part of a nationwide day of action to stop funding for ICE and denounce the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.

To the editor: It’s totally synchronistic that I saw anti-ICE protests directly in front of Cheech Marin’s art museum in Riverside on Friday ( “‘National shutdown’ brings protests to L.A., across the nation; demonstrators clash with police,” Jan. 30). As a matter of fact, in the 1987 Cheech & Chong movie “Born in East L.A.,” Marin plays an American citizen who is mistaken for an undocumented immigrant and deported.

We have always depended on people who come from south of the border not only for their contributions to our workforce, but also for their cultural ones. It’s time we acknowledge that and treat them with more compassion.

If you want to see the soul of a great culture, go to Cheech Marin’s museum and check out some extremely impressive Chicano art.

John Densmore, Los Angeles

This writer was the drummer for The Doors.

To the editor: Seeing the beauty and determined strength of the American people while demonstrating their love and concern by marching together, exercising those very basic constitutional rights, is a noble sight to behold. Standing up and fighting for the freedom and justice of a resilient nation is the essence of who we really are when citizens are threatened by fear tactics and intimidation from within.

What we are witnessing every day in so many cities gives us hope, confidence and cautious optimism that we can learn how to endure and withstand any obstacles. We become stronger because of all the efforts made to hold on to our core beliefs and prevail into a much healthier democracy for all. The mosaic of this country is our greatest asset; history reminds us of that fact every day.

Frances Terrell Lippman, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: When Angelenos participated in the “national shutdown” and related protests, they just added to the collective anger. If its increasingly aggressive tactics continue, ICE’s credibility will keep dropping. The administration clearly lied about the circumstances surrounding Alex Pretti’s death, as bystander videos show Pretti being forced to the ground, face down, disarmed, and then being shot multiple times in the back. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Pretti was brandishing a gun and intended to do harm.

Anger so palpable was expressed last week by what one protester in the Los Angeles Times article called about 5,000 to 6,000 Angelenos. It is clear those protesting didn’t need to be paid to show up, as falsely claimed by President Trump.

Wait until more Americans hear of more injuries suffered at the hands of ICE agents. Recently , an immigrant in Minneapolis was taken to a hospital because bones in his face and skull had been broken in federal custody. ICE claimed the migrant “purposefully ran headfirst into a brick wall.” But physicians who examined him said ICE’s account couldn’t possibly result in the fractures sustained. The anger will continue.

Marcy Bregman, Agoura Hills

To the editor: Can this really be happening, or is it a fever dream inspired by my youthful days demonstrating against the Vietnam War? I may be a deluded old boomer, but I think I recognize a ‘60s-like vibe of protest spreading across America.

Last week, my heart soared and tears welled up when I heard Bruce Springsteen’s new song “Streets of Minneapolis” for the first time. I haven’t heard a song that defiant since “Ohio” by Neil Young or the “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-to-Die” by Country Joe and the Fish. Whistles are fine, but Springsteen just gave the people of Minneapolis and other American cities an anthem to play at full volume when they witness the brutality of ICE agents. Will other artists join the fight?

Americans everywhere are throwing away fear, stepping forward and speaking out. On Friday, as I wrote this letter, thousands of U.S. citizens were walking out of their workplaces and schools to express their solidarity with the demonstrators in Minneapolis. I would like to see them continue to peacefully demonstrate in such numbers that even Trump sycophants like Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Noem begin to doubt the wisdom of the disastrous immigration policies they gleefully enforce.

I hope when the midterms come later this year, concerned citizens will push back hard and elect more politicians like Sens. Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla, who love the Constitution and courageously defend the rights of all Americans ( “California Democrats help lead counter-offensive against Trump immigration crackdown,” Jan. 29).

Am I delusional or is my hope justified?

James Vernon, Covina