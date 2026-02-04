Letters to the Editor: We can already guess what Trump’s Kennedy Center renovations will look like

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: The Kennedy Center has always been revered by our country and honored the life of President John F. Kennedy, who died so tragically. Artists from all over the world came to pay homage and to share their gifts with the world ( “Trump says ‘dilapidated’ Kennedy Center will close for two years for renovations,” Feb. 1).

When President Trump slapped his name on the building, several artists didn’t want their names associated with him and they canceled upcoming events. Tickets have reportedly been plummeting.

In what is no doubt an effort to cover up this disaster, Trump suddenly announced that the center will be closed for renovations. We all know what this will look like. Everything covered in gold that just cheapens the history behind it.

My heart aches for Caroline Kennedy, who just lost her daughter. Another painful blow to the Kennedy family.

Joan Andersen, Apple Valley

To the editor: The Kennedy Center is a national treasure that should not be ruined with the Trump bulldozers of bad taste. Hands off.

Laurie Kelson, Encino

To the editor: Trump claims that he will turn what was formerly known as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts into a “World Class Bastion of Arts, Music and Entertainment.” What was it before? A hot dog stand?

A bastion? You mean, an institution that protects traditions and preserves culture against decay or indifference?

As Steve Martin was known to say, “Well, excuse me.” But hasn’t Trump and his administration tried to remove, rewrite or alter historical, scientific and cultural materials (and facts) across the U.S. national parks, federal websites and museums with the objective of “restoring truth and sanity to American history”?

What a crock. Will the hypocrisy ever end?

Joe Garcia, Yorba Linda

To the editor: First the “golden ballroom” and now the Kennedy Center. Excuse me, but how is this going to benefit the American people? Will the price of groceries go down? Will housing be more affordable?

Trump has already degraded the Kennedy Center by adding his name to it. Now he wants to add his tacky style to it, like he did to the Oval Office with lots of gold gilding. What else is “his majesty” going to do to heap praise on himself while there are people going hungry and wondering how they can buy their kids new shoes?

Lorraine Knopf, Santa Monica