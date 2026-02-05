Don't Miss
Letters to the Editor: The Clintons shouldn’t be the top priority in House Epstein probe

Former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listen as then-Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a eulogy for U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Aug. 1, 2024, in Houston.
(LM Otero / Associated Press)
To the editor: The House Oversight Committee headed by Republican James Comer has spent a lot of time and energy trying to get Bill and Hillary Clinton to testify (“Clintons finalize agreement to testify in House Epstein probe, bowing to threat of contempt vote,” Feb. 3). Comer even threatened a contempt of Congress vote for failing to honor subpoenas to appear before the committee.

If the Clintons are to be charged with crimes related to Jeffrey Epstein, then let the Department of Justice file charges. The committee’s time would be better spent subpoenaing the head of the DOJ, Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi, over its failure to produce the congressionally ordered Epstein files on time, without revealing victims’ identities, and with explanations for all the redactions and millions of files that were held back. Once the House committee has digested all the millions of files, then it might have a clearer reason to subpoena witnesses in addition to the Clintons.

Todd Collart, Ventura

