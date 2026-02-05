Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Want this reader’s vote for governor? Don’t attack fellow Democrats

People on a stage greet each other.
Gubernatorial candidates attend a January candidate forum at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Speaking as a progressive Democrat, I’d be happy with any of the Democratic gubernatorial candidates but start with no particular favorite (“California waits for a star to emerge in the 2026 race for governor,” Jan. 30). I plan to narrow down the field in my mind by eliminating any candidate whose campaign is aimed against another Democrat rather than against one of the two Republican candidates. I’ll give extra points to any Democrat who says nice things about their fellow Democrats.

Ron Garber, Duarte

..

To the editor: In view of the large field of candidates in the Democratic primary race for the governorship, the party should do the democratic thing and give us ranked-choice voting. It’s really the only option that makes sense under these circumstances.

Siegfried Othmer, Woodland Hills
Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Letters to the Editor

Advertisement
Advertisement