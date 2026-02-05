Letters to the Editor: Want this reader’s vote for governor? Don’t attack fellow Democrats

To the editor: Speaking as a progressive Democrat, I’d be happy with any of the Democratic gubernatorial candidates but start with no particular favorite ( “California waits for a star to emerge in the 2026 race for governor,” Jan. 30). I plan to narrow down the field in my mind by eliminating any candidate whose campaign is aimed against another Democrat rather than against one of the two Republican candidates. I’ll give extra points to any Democrat who says nice things about their fellow Democrats.

Ron Garber, Duarte

..

To the editor: In view of the large field of candidates in the Democratic primary race for the governorship, the party should do the democratic thing and give us ranked-choice voting. It’s really the only option that makes sense under these circumstances.

Siegfried Othmer, Woodland Hills