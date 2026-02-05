Letters to the Editor: When child care takes a hit, where are our budget priorities?

To the editor: When local and state governments cannot find the funding to support a robust child-care system for working families, it seems we should be questioning our budget priorities ( “Why child care could be ‘at a standstill’ as California plans not to expand financial assistance,” Feb. 2).

The governor and local leaders have allocated billions of dollars to an unhoused population with no legitimate results, unless you consider a 4% reduction in the Los Angeles area a reasonable outcome. Let’s not forget the $4 billion to settle sex abuse claims, some of which were apparently not properly vetted . Those billions also help fund the injury lawyer industry and private investors .

Accessible and affordable child care should be a basic state priority, especially given the fact that politicians are asking the general tax-paying public to fund other programs that consistently go off the rails.

Lee Meister, San Pedro