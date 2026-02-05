Letters to the Editor: Poor urban planning, not a lack of policing, is downtown L.A.’s problem

An office space in downtown Los Angeles in 2024 after it was stripped and made available as a data center.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles counties offer compelling case studies in urban design.

San Diego County has long been a leader in progressive urban planning, specifically in developing efficient public transportation that connects residential areas to the urban core. According to a recent Los Angeles Times article , San Diego has also permitted and built significantly more new residential apartments than Los Angeles County in recent years.

Orange County has taken a different but equally thoughtful approach. By decentralizing employment centers and emphasizing urban nodes, these well-planned core areas have continued to thrive.

Advertisement

In contrast, contributing writer Joel Kotkin argues that the solution to the challenges facing downtown Los Angeles is increased policing, stating it “should be the first order of business” ( “Downtowns are dying, but we know how to save them,” Feb. 3).

A long heritage of poor urban planning has been the real culprit in the decline of the L.A. urban core area.

Jim Holloway, San Clemente