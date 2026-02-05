Letters to the Editor: Now is an especially important time for L.A. to crack down on human trafficking

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna, with representatives of various state, federal and local law enforcement agencies at the Hall of Justice on Tuesday, announces the results of a crackdown on human trafficking.

To the editor: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s recent trafficking operation highlights the importance of continued vigilance surrounding exploitation, particularly involving children ( “Statewide human trafficking crackdown led to hundreds of arrests, L.A. authorities say,” Feb. 3). Despite efforts, arrests alone will not demonstrate seriousness or build public trust.

There is intense, increased scrutiny over elite and leadership proximity to child trafficking. The release of files in the Jeffrey Epstein case showing communication between Ghislaine Maxwell and L.A. Olympics boss Casey Wasserman exacerbates already high tensions. In this context, Los Angeles must continue to credibly and precisely attack trafficking.

Los Angeles, already struggling with national perceptions of lawlessness coupled with upcoming international events, must both enhance its public messaging against trafficking and follow through on L.A. County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman’s words that operations will continue.

If city and county leaders want to change the city’s perception, they must emphasize outcomes and be wholly intolerant, regardless of status or influence. At this moment, credibility depends on results.

Paolo Estrella, Claremont