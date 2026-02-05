Letters to the Editor: More funding for wildlife crossings can help curb preventable animal deaths

A mountain lion cub was found injured on a roadway in the Castaic area last month.

To the editor: This article highlights a problem too common across California: animal-vehicle collisions ( “Baby mountain lion found with ‘concerning’ injuries in middle of L.A. County roadway,” Jan. 21).

While roads pave the way for easier travel for humans, they make life more difficult for wildlife by dividing their habitats. That forces species seeking food, water and potential mates to either cross dangerous roadways or remain in isolated areas too small to thrive in. But we know the solution: wildlife crossings, which connect habitats above or below roads to protect motorists and wildlife from deadly collisions.

California is a leader in wildlife crossings, with nearly 150 initiatives already in progress. However, a lack of funding is preventing projects from connecting regions like Hillcrest Parkway. Ask your congressperson to help pass the bipartisan Wildlife Road Crossings Program Reauthorization Act . With increased federal funding for wildlife crossings, we can protect baby mountain lions from avoidable harm.

Lauren Boysen, Los Angeles

This writer is a “Wildlife Crossings Save Lives” campaign intern with Environment California.